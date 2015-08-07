TOKYO Aug 7 The Bank of Japan maintained its
massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment on
Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate
toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary
easing.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
U.S. INTEREST RATES
On prospects of a Fed rate hike and possible impact on
markets:
"I think markets have pretty much priced in the chance of
future rate hikes. I don't think we'll see the kind of market
turbulence seen from the taper tantrum ...
"As Fed officials mention, the risk of raising rates too
hastily may be bigger than the risk of waiting for too long,
given U.S. inflation remains below the Fed's 2 percent target."
MONETARY POLICY
"The timing for achieving our price target may change
somewhat depending on future oil price moves. But what's
important in terms of guiding monetary policy is the broad trend
of inflation. If oil price moves affect inflation expectations
and the underyling trend of inflation, we may consider adjusting
policy.
"For now, that isn't the case. We will carefully watch oil
price moves and scrutinise how they affect the broad trend of
inflation."
EXCHANGE RATES
On market speculation that Kuroda attempted to cap the
dollar/yen at 125:
"A weak yen is positive for exports and companies operating
globally ... On the other hand, it hurts households and small
firms via rising import costs.
"As agreed among G7 nations, exchange rates should move in
a way reflecting economic fundamentals. If they are moving so,
it should be positive for the economy. My remarks in parliament
(last month) never talked about specific dollar/yen levels."
OIL PRICES
"So far, crude oil price falls are quite positive for
Japan's economy."
EXPORTS, OUTPUT
"The softness in exports and output is likely temporary.
It's true the temporary weakness in U.S. growth in the first
quarter, as well as sluggish Asian demand, weighed on exports.
But we expect exports to pick up ahead as overseas economies
recover and add to support from a weak yen.
"It's true China's economic growth is slowing and other
emerging market economies are also showing weak growth. But we
expect overseas economies to recover moderately as strength in
advanced economies broadenS. As such, we expect the softness in
exports and output to be temporary."
CONSUMER SPENDING
"Household sentiment continues to recover as a trend.
Consumer spending is likely to remain resilient after emerging
from a temporary hit from bad weather.
"It's true consumer spending has hovered on a weak note. But
consumption will become more resilient as base salary rises and
summer bonuses are paid, underscoring improvements in household
income and job conditions."
INFLATION
"Consumer inflation will hover around zero for the time
being due to the effect or energy costs. But it is likely to
accelerate later this fiscal year and head toward 2 percent as
the effect of oil prices dissipates."
(Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Leika Kihara)