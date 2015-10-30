Oct 30 Following are comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his news conference after a policy board meeting :

PRICE TARGET, TIMEFRAME

"The timing for achieving the price target has been delayed but this is largely due to the effect of energy price falls. The price trend is improving steadily and inflation is likely to head towards 2 percent as the effect of oil price falls dissipates."

"We've said two years is the timeframe we have in mind when we say we will aim to achieve our inflation target at the earliest date possible. The actual timing for hitting our target can fluctuate depending on various factors such as oil price moves. But I don't think we need to change (the two-year) timeframe.

"That commitment is key to ending deflation and the core of the policy effect of QQE."

"We won't hesitate to make necessary policy adjustments if we judge that there is a change in the broad price trend."

"I'm not thinking of raising or lowering the current 2 percent inflation target."

OVERSEAS IMPACT

"As the IMF projects, there is a risk that the slowdown (in China and emerging Asian economies) may persist longer than expected. If that happens, the biggest impact on Japan's economy will be through trade. Many Japanese companies operate in East Asia so their profits may also be affected.

"But Chinese and other Asian economies have become resilient to risks ... Our main scenario is for the global economy to recover moderately, driven by the strength in advanced economies."

MONETARY POLICY

"I don't think there are limits to our policy options."

TODAY'S MEETING

"There were no proposals at today's meeting to ease monetary policy."

WAGES

"Wages are rising but only slowly and not as much as expected, despite the job market being so tight and corporate profits at record-high levels. That means we can expect wages to rise more in the future."

"I don't think it's the central bank's responsibility to directly affect wage rates, so I'm not thinking of doing such a thing."

CAPEX

"Companies' capital expenditure plans are strong but actual spending hasn't been so strong yet. I think companies will start doing more capital spending, but some people talk about the impact of slowing emerging markets and market volatility ... so we need to monitor the situation carefully."

WHETHER THERE ARE RISKS OF EXCESSIVE EASING

Asked whether easing now would have been deploying excessive stimulus, doing too much: "That's a very tricky issue. We will strive to hit 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible. But even so, price growth must be accompanied by wage rises and rises in corporate profits. It needs to be a balanced price growth. Otherwise, Japan won't see 2 percent inflation achieved in a sustainable manner.

"There may be some board members who think about (the risk of excessive monetary easing). But we maintained our stimulus programme today based on the understanding that the price trend is improving steadily and QQE is exerting its intended effect."

"I don't think it was reckless to aim for 2 percent inflation." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)