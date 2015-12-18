TOKYO Dec 18 The Bank of Japan maintained its
money-printing drive at the current rate on Friday, but
reorganised its massive stimulus programme to advance premier
Shinzo Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting
wages and investment.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
SUPPLEMENTING QQE AND BROADENING ITS MOMENTUM:
"We've taken steps to supplement QQE so that we can expand
the programme without hesitation if needed ... Companies and
households are shifting away from a deflationary mindset. But
there are discrepancies among sectors, so we want to broaden the
positive momentum. We wanted to do whatever we can to support
this drive.
"Today's steps aren't monetary easing because we don't see
risks to the economy and prices as heightening or materialising.
We actually revised up our assessment on exports and the latest
tankan survey showed companies upgrading their revenue plans. We
don't see economic and price conditions undershooting our
estimates, so today's steps aren't monetary easing.
"Rather, we took these steps to ensure that we can continue
with QQE smoothly or expand it if necessary to achieve 2 percent
inflation at the earliest date possible ... There's no change to
our strong commitment to achieving our price target.
"It's not as if the BOJ's government bond buying is reaching
its limits. Rather, we wanted to ensure that our asset purchases
push down yields across the curve. We thought it's desirable to
take pre-emptive steps to ensure we can keep buying government
bonds in a way that better meets the purpose of QQE."
WAGE NEGOTIATION:
"We're strongly interested in the spring wage negotiations,
but today's steps don't have any direct relation to that."
THE FED RATE HIKE:
"The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates reflects
a U.S. economic recovery backed by firm household expenditure
and very strong job and income conditions. This is positive for
the global economy and the market reaction has been overall calm
so far."
THE OIL PRICE AND INFLATION:
"We're watching crude oil price moves carefully. But I don't
think the slowdown in emerging economies is having a severe
impact on Japan's economy or threatening achievement of our
price target."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto)