TOKYO Dec 18 The Bank of Japan maintained its money-printing drive at the current rate on Friday, but reorganised its massive stimulus programme to advance premier Shinzo Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting wages and investment.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference: SUPPLEMENTING QQE AND BROADENING ITS MOMENTUM:

"We've taken steps to supplement QQE so that we can expand the programme without hesitation if needed ... Companies and households are shifting away from a deflationary mindset. But there are discrepancies among sectors, so we want to broaden the positive momentum. We wanted to do whatever we can to support this drive.

"Today's steps aren't monetary easing because we don't see risks to the economy and prices as heightening or materialising. We actually revised up our assessment on exports and the latest tankan survey showed companies upgrading their revenue plans. We don't see economic and price conditions undershooting our estimates, so today's steps aren't monetary easing.

"Rather, we took these steps to ensure that we can continue with QQE smoothly or expand it if necessary to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible ... There's no change to our strong commitment to achieving our price target.

"It's not as if the BOJ's government bond buying is reaching its limits. Rather, we wanted to ensure that our asset purchases push down yields across the curve. We thought it's desirable to take pre-emptive steps to ensure we can keep buying government bonds in a way that better meets the purpose of QQE.

"When the need to ease policy further arises, of course we'll take bold steps."

WAGE NEGOTIATION:

"We're strongly interested in the spring wage negotiations, but today's steps don't have any direct relation to that."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS:

"It's true that short-term inflation expectations are falling, but medium- to long-term inflation expectations haven't fallen much ... Prices are rising not just for a small number of goods but for a wide range of goods.

"Oil price falls are pushing down consumer prices and short-term inflation expectitIons for the time being. But I don't think the oil price falls are affecting long-term inflation expectations or companies' price-setting behaviour.

"We're watching inflation expectations carefully ... But I don't think they are falling sharply at present."

THE FED RATE HIKE:

"The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates reflects a U.S. economic recovery backed by firm household expenditure and very strong job and income conditions. This is positive for the global economy and the market reaction has been overall calm so far.

"We didn't time this decision so we could look at what the Fed decided on first."

THE OIL PRICE AND INFLATION: "We're watching crude oil price moves carefully. But I don't think the slowdown in emerging economies is having a severe impact on Japan's economy or threatening achievement of our price target."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)