* BOJ will use review to study price goal ways and means
* PM Abe's message for BOJ not disclosed
* Some investors worry BOJ policy nearing its limits
(Adds direct quote)
By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 9 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday to exchange views
on the central bank's comprehensive review of monetary policy
due later this month, but Kuroda declined to reveal details of
their discussion.
Kuroda said the two did not discuss buying foreign currency
bonds, an idea supported by one of Abe's advisors.
"There was no special instruction from the premier. We
exchanged various views based on recent developments including
Asian economies," Kuroda told reporters after meeting Abe at the
prime minister's office.
Kuroda has met with Abe regularly to discuss the economy
since taking the BOJ top job in early 2013, but Friday's meeting
took place at a time of growing doubt about what the BOJ can
achieve from a review of its bold quantitative easing campaign.
Kuroda and Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso have said the
review will examine ways for the BOJ to reach its 2 percent
price growth target more quickly, an ambition that has so far
proved unachievable.
On top of that, some analysts fret that the BOJ's negative
interest rate policy and massive government debt purchases are
doing the economy more harm than good.
Under its current framework combining negative rates with
hefty buying of government bonds and some riskier assets, the
BOJ has gobbled up a third of Japan's bond market and attracted
criticism from banks for squeezing already thin profit margins.
Sources have told Reuters the BOJ will consider modifying
its policy framework and debate some of the unintended
consequences of its ultra-loose policy at the rate review Sept
20-21.
In a speech earlier this week, Kuroda publicly acknowledged
for the first time that negative rates could dampen public
sentiment by hurting banks' profits and the rate of returns on
pension investments.
This has led some investors to speculate that the BOJ has
few viable policy options left to encourage growth and dispel
the deflationary expectations that deter household spending.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by
Chris Gallagher and Eric Meijer)