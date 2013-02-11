TOKYO Feb 11 Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday declined to comment on speculation that he is a candidate for the top post at the Bank of Japan, instead saying he is satisfied with his current job.

Kuroda, who is considered by some to be a strong candidate to replace BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa next month, told reporters Japan's central bank took the correct step in adopting 2 percent inflation target.