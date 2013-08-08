TOKYO Aug 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday stressed that the Japanese government must keep up efforts to restore the country's fiscal health.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on revising up its assessment of the economy, opting to wait for more clues on whether the increasingly positive mood will encourage companies to ramp up spending.

The following are highlights of Kuroda's comments from his news conference after the central bank's policy meeting.

FISCAL DISCIPLINE

"If fiscal discipline loosens, that may indirectly diminish the impact of the BOJ's monetary easing."

"Given the deficits and outstanding debt that we have, fiscal discipline is very important.

"I strongly expect the government to lay out a path toward sustainable fiscal policy."

"I do want to watch what type of budget the government compiles for next fiscal year, because it is important to have a budget that will show a reduction in our deficit."

PROPOSED SALES TAX HIKE

"I think it is possible to pursue sales tax hikes and escape from deflation at the same time.

"Even after the proposed sales tax hikes, Japan's economy can still expand above its potential growth rate."

"I cannot tell the government how to raise the sales tax, but our economic forecasts are based on the assumption that the government carries out the plan in two steps, as laid out in the sales tax law."

PRICES

"We forecast last month that consumer prices would turn positive, and the June data came largely in line with our projection."

"It was boosted not only by energy prices including oil products and electricity bills but also improvement in broader products due to firm private consumption."

"Such improving trend is underlined by narrowing of annual declines in the core-core index excluding food and energy.

"As for the outlook, annual rises in consumer prices will grow little by little as Japan's economy gradually recovers and output gap narrows."

MONETARY POLICY

"As for the exit after achieving the 2 percent price stability target, the CPI excluding fresh foods rose by 0.4 percent year-on-year but it will still take time to hit the price stability target and sustain it. So it's too early to debate it at the moment.

"Looking at Europe and other regions, tail risks have become smaller. It would be hypothetical but if something big happened in the way that greatly hurt our price stability target, we would of course take appropriate policy steps to respond to it.

"The Bank of Japan is responsible for two tasks of maintaining price stability and financial system stability, and it is a matter of course for us to carry out those duties appropriately."

OVERSEAS ECONOMIES

"Overseas economies are gradually recovering and we expect this to continue. The U.S. economy recovery seems to be the strongest. In Europe there are improvements in corporate and household sentiment that suggest that things are bottoming out.

"If you look at emerging economies and resource-focused economies, each case is different. China's growth is slowing, but it is relatively stable due to domestic demand.

"You can say that the risks posed by overseas economies have declined slightly since our previous meeting last month."

