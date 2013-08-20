TOKYO Aug 21 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has said he will not hesitate to adjust quantitative
easing if downside risks from a planned sales tax or overseas
economies increased, according to an interview in the Mainichi
newspaper on Wednesday.
Improvements in personal consumption and investment show
that the BOJ's expanded quantitative easing is heading in the
right direction, Kuroda was quoted as saying.
Japan's economy isn't likely to slow if the government
proceeds with a plan to raise the sales tax, and the government
should take firm steps toward fiscal discipline, Kuroda was
quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Paul Tait)