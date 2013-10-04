(Adds more quotes from BOJ chief)
TOKYO Oct 4 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda warned on Friday that the U.S. fiscal standoff could
destabilise global financial markets if it drags on.
At a policy review earlier in the day, the BOJ maintained
its massive stimulus and offered a slightly more upbeat view on
capital expenditure than last month, encouraged by growing signs
that the benefits of its policy are broadening.
Following are highlights of Kuroda's comments from his media
conference after the central bank's policy meeting:
U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND DEBT CEILING
"If nothing is done, U.S. government finances could start
running out from Oct. 17. This would mean that there would be a
lot of uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.
"If this continues for a long time, this could destabilise
financial markets and worsen sentiment.
"It is a situation that we have to watch closely, because it
could have a serious impact on the U.S. and the global
economies. I hope the U.S. government finds a solution as soon
as possible to relieve this uncertainty.
"Every central bank has the ability to respond to tail risks
on a day-to-day basis. When it comes to the question of a U.S.
government default, I cannot comment on how we would respond.
"If this situation ends soon, then there won't be much of an
impact. However, if this standoff drags on for a long time, then
it would become a problem."
MONETARY POLICY
"We will make necessary policy adjustments, depending on
upside and downside risks, but for now we see Japan's economy
making steady progress towards achieving the BOJ's 2 percent
price goal even when taking into account various risk factors."
"We will continue with the current policy until the 2
percent price stability goal is achieved in a stable manner.
That could take more than 2 years or less.
"But we are steadily implementing policy steps with the aim
of reaching the target roughly in 2 years."
TAIL RISKS
"If tail risks from the global economy materialised, we will
make adjustments as appropriate while examining both upside and
downside risks to the economy and prices.
"But I don't think tail risks will materialise at the
moment. If it did, we would take policy responses."
ECONOMIC PACKAGE
"It is meaningful to prevent the economy's growth from
sliding sharply as a reaction to the last-minute buying rush
(caused by a planned sales tax hike in 2014), but moreover it
includes measures designed to raise economic growth in the long
run.
"The 5 trillion yen ($51.39 billion) economic package will
positively impact the growth rate."
SALES TAX
"The most important thing is (for the sales tax hike) to
lead to ensure trust in the country's fiscal management.
"In that sense, (the prime minister) made a big decision. I
expect the government to steadily tackle efforts to secure
sustainable fiscal structure."
($1 = 97.2900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
John Mair & Kim Coghill)