TOKYO Oct 4 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned on Friday that the U.S. fiscal standoff could destabilise global financial markets if it drags on.

At a policy review earlier in the day, the BOJ maintained its massive stimulus and offered a slightly more upbeat view on capital expenditure than last month, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its policy are broadening.

Following are highlights of Kuroda's comments from his media conference after the central bank's policy meeting:

U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND DEBT CEILING

"If nothing is done, U.S. government finances could start running out from Oct. 17. This would mean that there would be a lot of uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

"If this continues for a long time, this could destabilise financial markets and worsen sentiment.

"It is a situation that we have to watch closely, because it could have a serious impact on the U.S. and the global economies. I hope the U.S. government finds a solution as soon as possible to relieve this uncertainty.

"Every central bank has the ability to respond to tail risks on a day-to-day basis. When it comes to the question of a U.S. government default, I cannot comment on how we would respond.

"If this situation ends soon, then there won't be much of an impact. However, if this standoff drags on for a long time, then it would become a problem."

MONETARY POLICY

"We will make necessary policy adjustments, depending on upside and downside risks, but for now we see Japan's economy making steady progress towards achieving the BOJ's 2 percent price goal even when taking into account various risk factors."

"We will continue with the current policy until the 2 percent price stability goal is achieved in a stable manner. That could take more than 2 years or less.

"But we are steadily implementing policy steps with the aim of reaching the target roughly in 2 years."

TAIL RISKS

"If tail risks from the global economy materialised, we will make adjustments as appropriate while examining both upside and downside risks to the economy and prices.

"But I don't think tail risks will materialise at the moment. If it did, we would take policy responses."

ECONOMIC PACKAGE

"It is meaningful to prevent the economy's growth from sliding sharply as a reaction to the last-minute buying rush (caused by a planned sales tax hike in 2014), but moreover it includes measures designed to raise economic growth in the long run.

"The 5 trillion yen ($51.39 billion) economic package will positively impact the growth rate."

SALES TAX

"The most important thing is (for the sales tax hike) to lead to ensure trust in the country's fiscal management.

"In that sense, (the prime minister) made a big decision. I expect the government to steadily tackle efforts to secure sustainable fiscal structure."

