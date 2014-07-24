(Adds details on Asian economies, BOJ policy)
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
July 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said on Thursday current global ultra-loose monetary conditions
raise the possibility of unhealthy capital flows into Asian
economies.
Asian countries need to make sure their financial systems
are robust and keep a watchful eye on credit growth to ensure
that external shocks do not harm their domestic demand-driven
recoveries, Kuroda also said.
Asian financial markets have settled down since the Federal
Reserve began tapering debt purchases under its monetary easing,
but capital flows could destabilise again as central banks are
likely to withdraw their ultra-lose policy at different speeds.
"Such capital flows could result in the build-up of
distortions and risks in the financial systems of these
economies," according to a text of a speech that Kuroda
delivered at a policy forum organised by the Bank of Thailand.
Rapidly expanding populations have fuelled growth in many
Asian countries up until now, but some Asian countries need to
worry about slowing population growth or even a population
decline, Kuroda said.
Japan has the world's fastest-ageing society, which has
pushed down its potential growth rate and reduced money flowing
into the welfare system, Kuroda said.
The BOJ has left policy unchanged since unleashing an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
pull Japan out of chronic deflation and push up consumer price
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
The BOJ has repeatedly said Japan's economy can ride out the
effects of a sales tax hike in April. Many analysts agree with
the central bank's view that economic growth will rebound in
July-September after an expected contraction in the second
quarter, as the tax hike effect eases.
