Oct 31 The Bank of Japan surprised global
financial markets on Friday by expanding its massive monetary
easing as economic growth and inflation have not picked up as
expected after a sales tax hike in April.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
FRIDAY'S POLICY DECISION
"Now is a critical moment for Japan to emerge from
deflation. That's why we expanded QQE."
"Today's step shows our unwavering determination to end
deflation."
"Opinion emerged from the board that we should expand QQE in
the process of discussing our semiannual report ... The board
was split with some doubting whether it was appropriate to take
(additional easing) steps now."
"This is a pretty drastic step, so I think there will be a
significant effect (on the economy). We don't think there is an
immediate need to do anything further ... but we will make
necessary policy adjustments looking at upside, downside risks."
"For now, I think we've done enough to respond to risks."
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"Japan is different from countries like the United States,
which has inflation expectations anchored at 2 percent. Actual
price moves have a big impact on inflation expectations. If
actual price rises slow, it hurts momentum. There was a risk
that despite having made steady progress, we could face a delay
in eradicating the public's deflation mindset."
"It's important for the BOJ to strongly commit to achieving
its price target to get its price target firmly embedded in
people's mindset.
"We've pledged to do whatever it takes to achieve our 2
percent inflation target at the earliest date possible."
"It won't do much good in trying to shake off the public's
deflation mindset if you just say inflation will reach 2 percent
some day. We expanded QQE to pre-empt risks."
INFLATION TARGET
(When asked whether the BOJ is sticking to its pledge to hit
2 percent inflation in two years) "There's absolutely no change
to our stance ... Of course, there is some room for allowances
when we say two years."
STIMULUS PROGRAMME
"The basic mechanism of QQE has not changed at all. I don't
think the positive economic cycle has disappeared."
(Asked whether this wasn't an incremental expansion of
monetary policy) "It's not incremental at all. Basically, QQE
has been exerting its intended effect. But various factors have
emerged as risks. If such risks materialise, the progress we
made in eradicating the public's deflation mindset will be
eroded."
SALES TAX
"There's no truth that we are trying to influence debate on
whether to proceed with the second stage of sales tax with
monetary policy."
GPIF
"There's no direct relation between our monetary policy and
GPIF's investment or changes in their investment stance."
FOREX
"Overall, a weak yen is positive for Japan's economy ...
When you look at underlying moves, not just oil but various
commodity and food prices are falling. That is offseting some of
the upward pressure on prices (from the weak yen)."
POTENTIAL GROWTH
"Real GDP growth fluctuates due to various factors ... As
for boosting potential growth, it's more to do with structural
reform and growth strategies rather than monetary policy."
EXIT STRATEGY
"When we decide on (deploying and expanding) QQE, there's no
doubt we discuss the necessity, the effect and the possible
costs of doing so ... It's too early to debate specific exit
strategies ... I don't think (this decision) will make an exit
from QQE difficult."
OTHER PROPOSALS
"Shirai, Sato and Kiuchi proposed minor revisions to the
semiannual report's language, all of which were voted down."
FED DECISION
"There's absolutely no truth that we decided to act after
looking at the Fed's decision."
CRUDE PRICES
"We expect crude oil price falls to weigh on overall prices
in the first half of the next fiscal year. But that effect will
ease from the latter half of next fiscal year."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)