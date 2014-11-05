* BOJ ready to act again if price goal threatened-Kuroda
* Latest stimulus was pre-emptive move vs price risks
* Sticks to recovery view, warns of global slowdown risk
* Adds weak yen positive for Japan's economy
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, who last week stunned global financial markets by
expanding a massive monetary stimulus programme, said the
central bank is ready to do more to hit its 2 percent price goal
and recharge a tottering economy.
Kuroda stressed the BOJ is determined to do whatever it
takes to hit the inflation target in two years and vanquish
nearly two decades of grinding deflation.
"There's no change to our policy of trying to achieve 2
percent inflation at the earliest date possible, with a roughly
two-year time horizon in mind," the central bank chief said in a
speech at a seminar on Wednesday.
"There are no limits to our policy tools, including
purchases of Japanese government bonds," he said in response to
a question from a private analyst after the speech.
The BOJ shocked global financial markets last week by
expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission
that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as
expected after a sales tax hike in April.
Kuroda said while inflation expectations have been rising as
a trend, the BOJ decided to ease to pre-empt risks that slumping
oil prices will slow consumer inflation and delay progress in
shaking off the public's deflationary mind-set.
"In order to completely overcome the chronic disease of
deflation, you need to take all your medicine. Half-baked
medical treatment will only worsen the symptoms," he said.
Kuroda repeated the BOJ's projection that Japan will likely
hit the bank's price target sometime in the next fiscal year
beginning in April 2015, supported by the expanded quantitative
and qualitative easing (QQE) programme.
While he stressed that Japan's economy continued to recover
moderately, Kuroda said falling commodity prices could be risks
to the outlook if they reflected weakness in global growth.
In deploying QQE last April, the BOJ pledged to double base
money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target in roughly two years. But many analysts still
doubt whether inflation will accelerate so quickly in a country
that had been mired in deflation for nearly two decades.
The Japanese economy was hit hard in the second quarter,
suffering its biggest slump since the global financial crisis
after an April sales tax hike dented consumption, and is
expected to rebound only moderately in the third quarter as the
effects of the higher tax take time to wear off.
Kuroda stuck to his view that the pain from the tax hike
will gradually subside, but warned that the BOJ must be mindful
of how the higher levy could affect companies' pricing power,
particularly if household spending stagnates.
On the yen's plunge against the dollar after last week's
monetary expansion, Kuroda reiterated his view that overall, a
weak yen was positive for Japan's economy.
While some households and service-sector firms could feel
the pinch from higher import costs, a weak yen tends to push up
export volumes and boosts profits of Japanese companies with
overseas operations, the central bank chief said.
"The benefits of a weak yen outweigh the costs if the yen's
declines reflect economic fundamentals," he said.
A weak yen had traditionally benefited Japan's economy by
boosting exports. However, the positive effects of a softer
currency have been partially nullified as more companies have
moved their production overseas in recent years.
Moreover, an increasing number of lawmakers and companies
have recently complained that further yen declines could do more
harm than good by boosting import costs.
The BOJ's surprise easing last week sent the Nikkei stock
average surging to a seven-year high and the yen
slumping to a seven-year low versus the dollar.
