Feb 18 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive
asset-buying stimulus spree on Wednesday and revised up its view
on exports and factory output, even as data showing only a
feeble recovery from recession tempers its
optimism.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
INCOMES AND CONSUMPTION
"Consumption remains firm as a whole reflecting steady
improvements in job and income conditions. A positive cycle is
firmly in place for both the corporate and household sectors.
EXPORTS AND INVENTORIES
"Exports are picking up and are expected to increase
moderately, reflecting improvements in overseas economies and
the effect of a weak yen.
"Exports are picking up and inventory adjustments are
proceeding, leading to a pick-up in factory output. Companies
are retaining a bullish stance on spending."
PRICES AND INFLATION
"Consumer inflation is seen slowing, reflecting falling
energy costs. But if crude oil prices remain at current levels
and increase moderately, and as the base effect of oil moves
disappear, consumer inflation is likely to hit 2 percent in a
period centering fiscal 2015.
"If the trend in prices changes and it becomes necessary to
stably achieve our price target, we won't hesitate adjusting
policy. That stance hasn't changed."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto)