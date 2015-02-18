Feb 18 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive asset-buying stimulus spree on Wednesday and revised up its view on exports and factory output, even as data showing only a feeble recovery from recession tempers its optimism.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

INCOMES AND CONSUMPTION

"Consumption remains firm as a whole reflecting steady improvements in job and income conditions. A positive cycle is firmly in place for both the corporate and household sectors.

EXPORTS AND INVENTORIES

"Exports are picking up and are expected to increase moderately, reflecting improvements in overseas economies and the effect of a weak yen.

"Exports are picking up and inventory adjustments are proceeding, leading to a pick-up in factory output. Companies are retaining a bullish stance on spending."

PRICES AND INFLATION

"Consumer inflation is seen slowing, reflecting falling energy costs. But if crude oil prices remain at current levels and increase moderately, and as the base effect of oil moves disappear, consumer inflation is likely to hit 2 percent in a period centering fiscal 2015.

"If the trend in prices changes and it becomes necessary to stably achieve our price target, we won't hesitate adjusting policy. That stance hasn't changed.

"I don't think there is any change in the price trend at the moment. That's why I don't think there is a need to do something additional (in terms of policy action). If there is any change in the price trend, we won't hesitate to adjust policy. There's no change to our determination. And if we do act, there will be a positive effect (on the economy and prices.)"

"Inflation is affected by various factors, including crude oil prices. But I think it's a commonly shared understanding among central banks that in the medium- to long-term perspective, monetary policy can achieve price stability. I, too, completely side with this view.

"It's appropriate for central banks to deploy monetary policy steps to achieve price stability even as crude oil price falls spur disinflation."

QQE AND EXCHANGE RATES

"I don't think our decision to expand QQE in October had a negative effect on the economy ...

"As long as exchange rates move stably in a way that reflects economic fundamentals, they shouldn't be negative for the economy."

"Japanese long-term interest rates are very low and I think recent moves are basically a market adjustment ... I don't think we're facing a serious problem or a serious shortage of liquidity in markets."

"There has been absolutely no discussion on cutting the interest the BOJ pays to excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank."

