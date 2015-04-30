April 30 The Bank of Japan trimmed its consumer
price forecasts on Thursday and pushed back the timeframe to hit
its ambitious inflation target but kept policy on hold,
predicting a recovering economy will gradually nudge prices
higher.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
CONSUMPTION
"Consumption remains firm as a whole. As domestic demand
remains firm and exports rise moderately, Japan's economy is
likely to see a positive cycle of income and expenditure kick
off for both households and companies."
INFLATION
"It's true that the timing for achieving 2 percent inflation
has been delayed somewhat to the first half of fiscal 2016 from
a period centering around fiscal 2015. But trend inflation is
improving steadily and is expected to continue improving. As
such, I don't think there's a need to ease policy further now.
"Having said that, there's no change to our stance that we
won't hesitate to adjust policy on any signs of change in trend
inflation.
"We don't have any plans to change our commitment to achieve
2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible with a
timeframe of around two years."
ON WEAK U.S. Q1 ECONOMIC GROWTH
"The global economy is in a recovery trend, though some
emerging economies have seen growth slow ... I think such
factors may have had some effect. I don't think the rise in the
dollar was the only reason behind the (weak GDP). I think other
one-off factors had played a significant part."
ON FITCH'S DOWNGRADE OF JAPAN'S SOVEREIGN DEBT RATING ON
MONDAY
"I won't comment on rating decisions ... It's very important
to restore fiscal discipline. The government has said it will
come up with a plan to achieve a primary balance surplus in
fiscal 2020. I strongly hope the government makes steady
progress in improving Japan's fiscal health."
