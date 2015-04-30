April 30 The Bank of Japan trimmed its consumer price forecasts on Thursday and pushed back the timeframe to hit its ambitious inflation target but kept policy on hold, predicting a recovering economy will gradually nudge prices higher.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

CONSUMPTION

"Consumption remains firm as a whole. As domestic demand remains firm and exports rise moderately, Japan's economy is likely to see a positive cycle of income and expenditure kick off for both households and companies."

INFLATION

"It's true that the timing for achieving 2 percent inflation has been delayed somewhat to the first half of fiscal 2016 from a period centering around fiscal 2015. But trend inflation is improving steadily and is expected to continue improving. As such, I don't think there's a need to ease policy further now.

"Having said that, there's no change to our stance that we won't hesitate to adjust policy on any signs of change in trend inflation.

"We don't have any plans to change our commitment to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible with a timeframe of around two years."

ON WEAK U.S. Q1 ECONOMIC GROWTH

"The global economy is in a recovery trend, though some emerging economies have seen growth slow ... I think such factors may have had some effect. I don't think the rise in the dollar was the only reason behind the (weak GDP). I think other one-off factors had played a significant part."

ON FITCH'S DOWNGRADE OF JAPAN'S SOVEREIGN DEBT RATING ON MONDAY

"I won't comment on rating decisions ... It's very important to restore fiscal discipline. The government has said it will come up with a plan to achieve a primary balance surplus in fiscal 2020. I strongly hope the government makes steady progress in improving Japan's fiscal health."