Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
TOKYO, March 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the government's top advisory panel that it will take time for its negative interest rate policy to have an impact, the country's economy minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, said on Friday.
Kuroda also told the panel that the BOJ's minus 0.1 percent interest rate will initially apply to only 10-20 trillion yen of commercial banks' reserves, according to economy minister. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.