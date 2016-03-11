TOKYO, March 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the government's top advisory panel that it will take time for its negative interest rate policy to have an impact, the country's economy minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, said on Friday.

Kuroda also told the panel that the BOJ's minus 0.1 percent interest rate will initially apply to only 10-20 trillion yen of commercial banks' reserves, according to economy minister. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)