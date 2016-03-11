* BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January
* Unconventional policy intended to spur inflation
* Opinions divided over whether negative rates will work
(Adds economy minister's quote)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda told the government's top advisory panel that it will
take time for its negative interest rate policy to have an
impact, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday.
Kuroda also told the panel that the BOJ's minus 0.1 percent
interest rate will initially apply to only 10-20 trillion yen of
commercial banks' reserves, according to the economy minister.
The BOJ's next policy meeting ends on March 15, and there
are lingering doubts about how far the central bank can take
rates into negative territory.
"Governor Kuroda told the advisory panel that its negative
interest rate policy has pushed down the yield curve, but it
will take some time to filter through the economy," Ishihara
said.
In January, the BOJ stunned investors by adopting a negative
interest rate policy to spur lending and generate inflation.
The BOJ is also buying 80 trillion yen ($702.74 billion) of
government debt annually to try to meet its 2 percent inflation
target and prevent a return to deflation.
Opinion is divided on whether negative interest rates will
work.
Also on Friday, Japanese banks expressed concern that the
BOJ's policy is hurting their earnings, which could lead them to
charge higher fees on corporate accounts, according to a
presentation by the Cabinet Office.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard
Borsuk)