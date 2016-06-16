June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy
steady on Thursday even as sluggish global growth and anaemic
inflation put policymakers under pressure to do more to bolster
the economy. The yen surged and Tokyo stocks fell.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
JAPAN'S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
"Domestic demand is expected to recover as a trend, while
exports will likely gradually increase as emerging economies
emerge from their slowdowns ... The underlying price trend is
improving steadily so we'll see inflation accelerate toward 2
percent. We expect Japan to achieve 2 percent inflation sometime
during fiscal 2017.
PROSPECTS OF FURTHER EASING
"We will examine risks to the economy and prices, and won't
hesitate taking additional easing steps if needed to achieve our
2 percent inflation target."
ON BREXIT
"The European Union, including Britain, has enjoyed the
economic benefits of Britain joining the EU. Markets are being
swayed ahead of the referendum. The BOJ is in close contact with
the Bank of England and other overseas central banks. We will
work closely with domestic and overseas authorities, while
closely monitoring the outcome's impact on the bond market and
global financial markets including Japan's.
"I won't comment on (whether we could hold) an emergency
policy-setting meeting" after the Brexit vote.
"I don't think there is a high possibility that Japanese
banks will face big problems in dollar procurement (if a Brexit
impacts dollar funding). If events like a Brexit vote disrupt
dollar procurement of Japanese or any other countries' banks, we
have ample tools available to deal with it."
ON THE YEN'S RISE
"Yen rises and heightening volatility that do not reflect
economic fundamentals are undesirable. We will closely watch
markets including exchange-rate moves. Taking these points into
account, we're always ready to take additional easing steps
without hesitation if needed to achieve 2 percent inflation.
On the yen's surge to a 21-month high against the dollar
after Thursday's BOJ decision to stand pat:
"Excessive currency moves that do not fall in line with
fundamentals are inappropriate. We are also aware that if yen
rises are excessive, that could have quite a big impact on
inflation ... But the effect of currency moves on prices don't
come immediately and tend to appear with some time lag ...
"The impact (of currency moves) on inflation could persist,
so we're closely watching market moves including currency rates.
But the BOJ's monetary policy doesn't target exchange rates ...
We don't link our monetary policy directly to currency moves.
"I can't comment on whether current yen rises deviate from
fundamentals because we are not directly in charge of currency
policy. But I will say that yen rises, as we're seeing now,
could have undesirable effects on Japan's economy and future
inflation."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Compiled by Kim Coghill)