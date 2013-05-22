TOKYO May 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would closely
monitor moves in the government bond market and respond with
flexibility in its purchases of government debt and in its
market operations.
Kuroda said that he did not expect JGB yields to spike and
that a recent increase in JGB yields was not having a major
impact on Japan's economy.
Kuroda reiterated the central bank's commitment to buying
about 50 trillion yen ($490 billion) in JGBs a year to achieve 2
percent inflation within two years.
Earlier on Wednesday, the BOJ maintained its pledge to
increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen by a
unamious vote.