TOKYO, April 4 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank took all steps
available and deemed necessary at its Thursday policy meeting to
achieve its new 2 percent inflation target in two years.
"The previous approach of incremental easing wasn't enough
to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve 2 percent inflation
in two years," Kuroda said at a news conference after a monetary
policy meeting.
"This time, we took all necessary steps to achieve the
target," he added.
At Kuroda's first monetary policy meeting as BOJ governor,
the central bank surprised markets with a radical overhaul of
its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet target and
pledging to double its government bond holdings in two years.