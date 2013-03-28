China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, March 28 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he has no intention to buy foreign-currency bonds to ease policy, because there are many different monetary easing options and because doing so could be seen as currency intervention.
"If we were in a situation where buying foreign bonds was the only way to ease policy, then I couldn't deny this. However, right now there are a lot of different options for easing policy, and I am not thinking about buying foreign bonds now," Kuroda said in parliament.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.