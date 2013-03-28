TOKYO, March 28 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he has no intention to buy foreign-currency bonds to ease policy, because there are many different monetary easing options and because doing so could be seen as currency intervention.

"If we were in a situation where buying foreign bonds was the only way to ease policy, then I couldn't deny this. However, right now there are a lot of different options for easing policy, and I am not thinking about buying foreign bonds now," Kuroda said in parliament.