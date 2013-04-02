BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
TOKYO, April 2 The Bank of Japan should work to influence price expectations but also make sure it follows up by delivering bold easing measures, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.
Kuroda, speaking in the lower house of parliament, also said it is important to pay attention to price expectations as there is limited room to lower short-term rates as they are already near zero.
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
LONDON, March 28 Stocks recovered while the dollar hovered above four-month lows on Tuesday as anxiety over Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform gave way to tentative hopes for the U.S. president's planned stimulus policies.
LONDON, March 28Banks are treading carefully, enacting two-stage contingency plans, to avoid losing nervous London-based staff as they work out how many jobs will have to move to continental Europe as Britain exits the European Union.