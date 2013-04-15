TOKYO, April 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday Japan's financial system is stable and capital markets have been improving due to a decline in risk aversion and expectations for domestic policy.

Kuroda reiterated the BOJ's commitment to achieving its 2 percent inflation target within two years, if not sooner.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers, said some economic indicators suggest a rise in inflation expectations.