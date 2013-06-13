TOKYO, June 13 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that the financial markets will
gradually calm down, reflecting positive developments in the
Japanese economy.
"Japan's economy is on a steady path of recovery and it will
gradually gather strength," Kuroda told reporters after a
meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan's Nikkei share average dived back into bear
market territory on Thursday, falling to levels seen before the
central bank's sweeping monetary policy stimulus in early April,
hurt by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin to scale back stimulus.