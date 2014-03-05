Nikkei dips as relief rally sputters ahead of holiday week
* Nikkei off 5-week high as rally fizzles ahead of holiday week
TOKYO, March 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank is conducting monetary policy to target the domestic economy and to end deflation at the earliest possible time.
Kuroda, speaking at the upper house budget committee, also said a country's currency tends to weaken when its central bank eases policy, but one cannot say that about every case.
* Nikkei off 5-week high as rally fizzles ahead of holiday week
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say