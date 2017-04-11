TOKYO, April 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday one option the central bank could take when it decides to exit its quantitative easing policy would be to raise interest rates on excess reserves.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house of parliament, also said he felt the BOJ would be able to manage its exit smoothly, including reducing the size of its balance sheet.

Kuroda said it was too early to say specifically what the BOJ will do with the government debt on its balance sheet when it has to exit its ultra-easy policy.