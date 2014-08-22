JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that he expects an improving global economy will gradually boost Japanese exports.

"Given the relatively good prospects of the world economy, we expect Japan's exports (to) gradually catch up," Kuroda told reporters at a central bankers' symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Reporting by Howard Schneider, additional reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov in Washington)