By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 26 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday there was no ceiling on how much the
central bank would expand its balance sheet relative to the size
of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said interest paid to
excess reserves commercial banks park at the central bank help
smooth increases in base money, but that the BOJ board may
debate in the future whether to cut the 0.1 percent floor on
money market rates.
"We don't have any particular ceiling," Kuroda said, when
asked if there was a limit on expanding its assets.
"We have not set a deadline for the current qualitative and
quantitative easing. We'll keep it in place until we achieve 2
percent price goal stably and sustainably. We cannot say until
when or how much" we will expand the size of the balance sheet.
The BOJ's balance sheet has expanded to 277 trillion yen
($2.33 trillion) as of Wednesday, nearly two-thirds the size of
Japan's GDP, due to its aggressive asset purchases, far
exceeding that of major central banks.
The BOJ adopted its stimulus programme in April 2013,
pledging to hit an inflation target of 2 percent in roughly two
years by doubling base money through aggressive asset purchases.
It stunned global markets on Oct. 31 by deploying additional
monetary stimulus.
Following the BOJ's additional easing, the government
delayed a second sales tax hike to 10 percent planned for
October this year by 18 months to April 2017.
While Kuroda said the impact of April's sales tax hike to 8
percent from 5 percent has largely subsided, he said the next
sales tax hike planned in 2017 would not sway monetary policy.
Kuroda also said a median forecast of the BOJ's nine board
members produced in January, which is for core consumer
inflation to hit 2.2 percent in fiscal 2016, showed that members
of the board expect inflation to hit the central bank's 2
percent target by the end of that year in March 2017.
"There isn't a time frame set in stone when we say roughly
two years," Kuroda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker
which specific years the BOJ had in mind in setting the two-year
time frame.
Core consumer inflation has slowed due largely to weak
domestic demand and slumping oil prices. It stood at 0.5 percent
in the year to December, well below the BOJ's target nearly two
years into the adoption of quantitative easing.
It was too early to debate an exit strategy for the stimulus
programme as Japan was still halfway in meeting its price
target, he added.
($1 = 118.9800 yen)
(Writing by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)