TOKYO, April 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that long-term interest rates are moving stably due to the central bank's massive bond buying, even as inflation expectations heighten as a trend.

"Japan's economy is continuing to recover moderately as a trend, albeit with some fluctuations caused by the sales tax hike, with a positive cycle of output, income and expenditure in the works," Kuroda said in a speech to an annual meeting of trust banks. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)