CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher as exports jump

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3721, or 72.88 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries at its widest in 10 years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 4 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, finding some respite after hitting a 14-month low earlier this week, as data showing that the country's trade deficit had narrowed sharply offset lower oil prices. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$135 mill