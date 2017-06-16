Peru's prime minister will be appointed finance minister -source
LIMA, June 22 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Prime Minister Fernando Zavala as the country's new finance minister on Friday, a government source told Reuters.
WATCH LIVE: reut.rs/2k0Iw5a
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers his post-policy meeting press conference. Japanese language only.
LIMA, June 22 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Prime Minister Fernando Zavala as the country's new finance minister on Friday, a government source told Reuters.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.