UPDATE 2-Japan's Aso pushes back against US pressure for bilateral trade deal
* Sees economic boost ahead of Tokyo Olympic (Adds details, comments on trade)
TOKYO Oct 7 WATCH LIVE: reut.rs/1rei1od
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives a press conference following the central bank's policy meeting. Japanese language only.
* Sees economic boost ahead of Tokyo Olympic (Adds details, comments on trade)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.