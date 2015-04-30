BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
TOKYO, April 30 WATCH LIVE: reut.rs/1ErltWD
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers his post-policy meeting press conference. Japanese language only.
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"