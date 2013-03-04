BRIEF-GMS announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* GMS announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
TOKYO, March 4 The Bank of Japan should not directly underwrite government bonds or take measures that would be interpreted by markets as public debt monetisation, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next central bank governor, said on Monday.
He made the comment in a confirmation hearing for the post at the lower house of parliament.
* GMS announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Cardinal Health Inc- intends to redeem all of its outstanding 1.7 percent notes due 2018