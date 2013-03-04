TOKYO, March 4 Buying longer-dated Japanese government bonds in huge amounts would be the most natural way to ease monetary policy due to the huge size of the debt market, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next central bank governor, said on Monday.

"Among various assets, the Japanese government bond market is the biggest in Japan. If the BOJ were to ease policy, it would therefore be most natural for it to increase government debt purchases and target longer-dated bonds," Kuroda said in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.

He also said that achieving the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target in two years would be desirable but added that it was inappropriate to set a rigid time frame because prices are affected by various factors such as commodities.