* Japan PM Abe wants to loosen clogged labour system
* Reforms may increase 'disposable' workers at expense of
'salarymen'
* Dual labour market curbs wages, prolongs deflation
* Abe plan could make it easier for temps to replace regular
workers
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 19 Yumiko Kajiwara is a cheerful
46-year-old who has had several part-time jobs, including
sorting clothes, cosmetics and cellphone parts at a Tokyo
warehouse. She also represents a challenge to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
Kajiwara is part of a big and growing pool of part-time,
temporary and other "non-regular" workers left out of the
stability and security of Japan's storied lifetime employment
system.
After losing a steady job two decades ago when the small
electronics firm she worked for went bust, she says she has
"job-hopped from workplace to workplace, having to take jobs as
a temp, part-timer or contract worker at best."
"All the while, I've wanted to become a regular employee,
but I couldn't afford to choose jobs as daily living takes
priority."
Abe, in office a year, has found little traction so far with
plans to unclog Japan's sclerotic labour market. But now his
government wants to ease rules, which could make it easier for
companies to replace regular "salarymen" with temporary
contracted workers.
Businesses and many economists say a freer flow of labour -
where easier firing allows easier hiring - would make for more
robust and durable growth, one of Abe's main goals for the
world's third-biggest economy.
But this would also likely accelerate the growth of what
some call the "disposable" workforce at the expense of regular
salaried workers. That in turn runs directly counter to the main
aim of "Abenomics": breaking 15 years of deflation by creating a
virtual circle of rising wages, consumer spending and prices.
WAGE SLIP
As the ranks of the irregulars grow and salaried workers
dwindle, the trend is pushing down overall wages.
Under direct pressure from Abe, a few big-name companies
such as Toyota Motor Corp and convenience store chain
Lawson Inc have suggested they may raise base pay - not
just bonuses, which can easily be reversed if the economy
falters.
But these isolated cases won't reverse the years of decline
in Japan's overall wages, especially if it becomes easier for
companies to replace salarymen with temps or contract workers,
who have no job security and little or no benefits.
"Depending heavily on low-paid and unskilled temporary
workers could backfire on corporate competitiveness and
jeopardise the ultimate Abenomics goal of sustained economic
growth," said Hisashi Yamada, chief economist at the Japan
Research Institute.
The lifetime employment system, in which workers put in
gruelling hours in return for secure jobs until retirement, was
a cornerstone of Japan's astonishing rise from the ashes of
World War Two to become a great economic power. But this social
compact has been unravelling since the nation's asset bubble
burst in the early 1990s.
The number of non-regular workers has jumped 57 percent
since 1997 to 18.13 million last year, more than a third of the
labour force. The number of regular employees has fallen 12
percent to 33.4 million, government data show.
During the years of deflation, many employees were happy
just to be employed, and unions accepted pay cuts in return for
letting salaried workers keep their jobs. Japan's average annual
pay has dropped 13 percent since the 1997 peak to 4.08 million
yen ($39,700), with non-regulars averaging just 1.68 million
yen.
The widening "labour market duality" hurts the economy by
reducing productivity, as non-regular workers have less
incentive to work hard and less access to training,
International Monetary Fund economists said in a recent working
paper. Indirectly, they said, the gap also reduces "consensus in
society for growth-enhancing structural reforms."
"NOTHING BUT FANTASY"
Many of the irregulars are students, young adults and people
who shun the strict rules and long hours of the salaryman. But
increasingly, people are taking non-regular work because they
can find nothing better and must support themselves as best they
can. Two-thirds of the non-regular workers are women.
"I'm tired of living in fear and anxiety," said Kajiwara,
who told Reuters she is struggling to make ends meet on annual
pay of about 1.5 million yen, barely a third of the national
average. She has recently bounced through a full-time job as a
receptionist at a catering firm, handling banquet reservations
at a big real estate company, and a part-time job at a
recreational facility for the elderly.
In some jobs she had to work overtime for no extra pay,
while elsewhere she was not covered by social security.
"All I want is security in my livelihood. I'd like to marry
one day but my priority now is to find a fixed job," Kajiwara
said, adding she would not want to marry a non-regular worker
like herself. Abe's push for higher wages, she says, sounds like
"nothing but fantasy."
'IN-BETWEENERS'
The prime minister, who is seeking to reverse some
labour-market restrictions imposed by the party he defeated a
year ago, wants to extend the workplace deregulation pursued by
his mentor, former premier Junichiro Koizumi. Those changes
accelerated the job market divide.
Abe has had to drop or has struggled with some labour
proposals, such as exempting proposed special economic zones
from Japan's tough rules on laying off workers, and creating an
in-between category of workers, treated as regular workers but
only for specific jobs - which can be eliminated by employers.
Last week, though, a government panel proposed a measure
that could essentially let companies displace regular workers
with temps.
Currently a company can employ a worker dispatched from a
temp agency for three years at most at a given workplace, with
exceptions such as for 26 specialist categories like
translators. The proposed change would let companies roll over
all temp contracts indefinitely.
Although labour unions voice concerns, the labour ministry
aims to craft a final proposal by year's end to submit
legislation to the regular session of parliament starting in
January. The proposed rule could mean "full-time employees may
be replaced with poorly treated temps," said economist Yamada.
For Katsura Sakai, 42, who has been looking for work since
being laid off by a food delivery company in March, Abe's plans
hold little promise of a better life.
"In this society once you become a temp you will be a temp
forever - I think labour deregulation will only accelerate such
a trend," said Sakai, who lives with her pensioner mother and
was just making ends meet on 2 million yen a year before losing
her job.
"If you're a temp and think about your old age, the future
looks increasingly grim. To me, the aim of labour reform is to
destroy job security."
($1 = 102.7300 Japanese yen)
