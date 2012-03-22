TOKYO, March 22 Japanese land prices fell for a
fourth consecutive year in 2011 but the pace of decline slowed
as the economy was able to bounce back from last year's
record-breaking earthquake, towering tsunami and nuclear
disaster.
Land prices in part of one prefecture devastated by the
tsunami rose slightly as residents look to rebuild their homes
on higher ground. Land prices slumped, however, in Fukushima,
where last year's natural disaster triggered multiple meltdowns
at a nuclear power plant.
Japan's average land price fell 2.6 percent last year,
slower than the 3.0 percent decline in 2010, a survey from the
land ministry showed on Thursday.
Commercial land prices slipped 3.1 percent in 2011, slower
than the previous year's 3.8 percent decline. Residential land
prices fell 2.3 percent, less than the 2.7 fall in 2010, based
on calculations on Jan. 1.
The worst earthquake in Japan's history and a subsequent
tsunami destroyed a large stretch of the country's northeast
coast on March 11 last year.
Factory output and exports recovered from the earthquake
quicker than some economists had expected, but reconstruction of
areas damaged by the quake is proceeding at a slower pace.
In the northeastern city of Sendai, residential land prices
in one neighbourhood rose 0.2 percent in 2011 after falling 1.4
percent in the previous year, as people abandon low-lying areas
for higher ground.
Residential land prices in Fukushima prefecture sank by 6.2
percent last year, faster than the 3.4 percent decline in 2010
as residents left the area after the nuclear disaster.
Japanese land prices, which had been declining for years
following the collapse of a real estate bubble in the early
1990s, finally began turning up in the mid-2000s, helped in part
as foreign investors poured money into urban developments.
But the upturn was short-lived, as the global financial
crisis rocked the market in 2008.
