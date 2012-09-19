* Strong yen, Europe debt crisis weigh on land prices
* Rebuilding in quake-hit areas helps slow price falls
TOKYO, Sept 19 Land prices in Japan fell by an
average 2.7 percent in the year to July 1, the smallest decline
in four years, though the strong yen and the euro zone debt
crisis weighed, a government survey showed on Wednesday.
There was some growth in land prices supported by tax breaks
on housing loans and activity by real estate investment trusts
(J-REIT) in big cities, the land ministry said.
"The real estate market shows a recovering trend but an
impact from the uncertain outlook due to the strong yen and the
European debt crisis is being seen in land prices," the ministry
said.
Rebuilding efforts in northeast coastal areas devastated by
last year's earthquake and tsunami helped to slow declines in
land prices in those areas, the survey showed.
The fall in average prices for land compared with a 3.4
percent decline in the previous year. It was the smallest
decline since a 1.2 percent fall in 2008.
A fall in the average price of residential land narrowed to
2.5 percent compared with a 3.2 percent drop the year before.
That was also the smallest fall since a 1.2 percent drop in
2008.
The average price of commercial land fell 3.1 percent,
following a 4.0 percent fall the year before, also the smallest
decline since a 0.8 percent slip in 2008.
The pace of decline in three major metropolitan areas of
Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka almost halved to 1.0 percent from a 1.9
percent decline the year before.
In areas hit by last year's disaster, land prices in Miyagi
prefecture dipped 0.6 percent from a 3.8 percent fall the year
before, and those in Fukushima prefecture fell 3.2 percent
following a 5.4 percent decline the previous year.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer and Michael
Watson)