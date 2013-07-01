* Average land prices -1.8 pct in 2012 vs -2.8 pct in 2011
* All 47 prefectures show improvement in land prices
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's average land prices fell
1.8 percent in the year to January but the pace of decline was
the slowest in five years, underscoring a view that the market
is steadily recovering.
The fall in average land prices followed a 2.8 percent drop
in 2011 and a 3.1 percent decline in 2010, a survey from the
National Tax Agency showed.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping policy mix of monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan and huge fiscal spending have helped
to improve business and consumer sentiment, raising hopes for
the economic outlook.
With demand for housing expected to pick up before Japan's
planned sales tax hike next April and with better economic
prospects, land prices will likely continue to improve.
Two prefectures saw average land prices rise last year for
the first time in five years and the pace of price declines in
other prefectures eased.
Average land prices in northeastern Miyagi prefecture rose
1.7 percent, boosted by rebuilding efforts following the March
2011 earthquake and tsunami.
And prices in the nation's central Aichi prefecture edged up
0.1 percent, helped by stronger demand for both offices and
residential property.
The rate of decline in land prices in Tokyo and its
neighbouring prefectures shrank to 0.6 percent last year from a
1.5 percent fall the previous year.
Japan's highest land price, in Tokyo's Ginza shopping
district, was 21.52 million yen ($218,200) per square metre last
year, but that was still down 41 percent from 36.5 million yen
during the real estate bubble of the early 1990s.
The tax agency surveys land prices as of Jan. 1 every year
to calculate inheritance and gift taxes on properties.
Japan's economy has been picking up this year and expanded
at an annualised rate of 4.1 percent in the first quarter, led
by private consumption and a rebound in exports.