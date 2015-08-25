UPDATE 1-Health insurer Cigna profit beats estimates
May 5 Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as the health insurer saw customer growth in its commercial business.
TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's government must compile a supplementary budget for fiscal spending to support the economy in the wake of declines in global stock prices, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.
Toshihiro Nikai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's decision-making General Council and a close aide of Premier Shinzo Abe, made the remark at a news conference, according to Kyodo.
Nikai's remark adds to growing calls within the party for a fresh fiscal stimulus package to prop up growth, after Japan's economy shrank in April-June on weak household spending.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had no immediate plans to craft a new fiscal package. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
