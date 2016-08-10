* Din of construction cranes greets visitors to BOJ
* BOJ money fuels record real estate sector lending
* Japan is not blowing bubbles, but economists still wary
TOKYO, Aug 10 Anyone visiting the Bank of Japan
these days cannot miss the construction site across the street
that takes up a whole city block, part of a renaissance in real
estate development that is sweeping the country.
Offices, apartments and hotels are popping up in major
cities across Japan as the BOJ's quantitative easing and
negative interest rates push bank lending to real estate
developers to an all-time high.
Many developers and analysts expect the construction boom,
and its economic benefits, to continue ahead of 2020 Tokyo
Olympics - a welcome and very visible sign of success for the
BOJ.
"Rates are low, so it is easy to borrow money," said
Mitsutoshi Tenda, a spokesman at Mitsui Fudosan Co,
which is building the 26-floor office and retail complex next to
the BOJ. "For the next five years, office development is likely
to be higher than average."
Real estate lending began its revival after the BOJ started
quantitative easing in early 2013. It gathered pace after the
central bank's shock introduction of negative interest rates in
January, which has crushed earnings and sent banks hunting for
higher returns.
Domestic bank lending to the real estate sector rose 6.5
percent to 67.7 trillion yen ($665 billion) in the first
quarter, the highest on record, according to BOJ data. The
sector accounted for 14.5 percent of all domestic bank lending,
the highest in five-and-a-half years.
Activity in the real estate sector is one bright spot in an
otherwise disappointing assessment of Abe's economic policies,
known as "Abenomics."
Abe swept to office in late 2012 with a bold pledge to end
15 years of deflation and malaise with quantitative easing,
fiscal spending and structural reforms.
Almost four years on, his structural reforms have not proved
radical enough to overcome a shrinking population or revive
flagging productivity. Capital expenditure remains subdued,
exports are weak and wage growth is too slow to generate
inflation needed to meet the BOJ's 2 percent price target.
OLYMPICS BOOST
Tourism-related spending is driving much of the recent
activity.
Nationwide, construction of hotels and restaurants, measured
by square metres, surged 93.6 percent in June from a year ago,
the biggest increase in more than two years, land ministry data
show.
The number of tourists visiting Japan is already at a record
high after an easing of visa requirements. With Tokyo preparing
to welcome visitors for the Olympics and rural areas also
attracting more visitors, Japan could face a national shortage
of around 41,000 hotel rooms by 2020, according to Mizuho
Research Institute.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made it clear that public
works investment, including hotels and infrastructure for
tourists, is the centrepiece of his next stimulus package.
But other property types are also seeing growth.
Office space in central Tokyo rose 1.7 percent in June from
a year ago, the fastest gain since April 2013, data from office
broker and research firm Miki Shoji Co show.
In another welcome sign, growth has not been restricted to
Tokyo alone. In central Nagoya, office space in June rose at the
fastest annual pace in almost seven years, even if the market
has been more subdued in Osaka, Miki Shoji data show.
And although residential housing starts fell in June for the
first time in six months, the number of units is still at the
highest level in a year, according to land ministry figures.
"Land prices have been rising and we feel recent activity in
the real estate market is in line with recent economic growth,"
said Takafumi Miyamoto, a public relations manager at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, a unit of Japan's largest lender.
ECONOMIC BENEFITS
The economic benefits are considerable.
The real estate and construction industries combined
accounted for almost 18 percent of gross domestic product in
2014, the most recent year Cabinet Office data are available.
The two sectors employ 10 percent of the workforce and have
been advertising to hire more workers since late last year. More
jobs means more consumption, not to mention the extra spending
associated with moving into a new office or apartment.
The rise in activity has also begun feeding into wages.
Wages for workers in property and leasing rose 7.3 percent
in May from the same period a year ago, the fastest gain in two
years, according to labour ministry data.
While wages in the construction sector fell an annual 1.4
percent in the same month, economists say a chronic shortage of
construction workers should boost wages soon.
Still, for those who harbour memories of Japan's 1980s
property bubble, the question inevitably arises whether history
is repeating itself. There are signs that office and residential
supply has overshot demand in certain areas and some analysts
believe the boom may not be sustainable.
"Total monthly lending is slowing down, so upcoming data on
real estate lending will probably slow down," said Yoji Otani,
senior analyst at Deutsche Securities.
One concern was that Japan's declining workforce means the
replacement of older office buildings with shiny new ones has
already exceeded demand, Otani said.
Yet, last year nationwide land prices rose a mere 0.2
percent, according to the National Tax Agency, while commercial
land prices rose 0.9 percent, land ministry data show. Both were
the first gains in eight years - hardly the stuff of bubbles.
"The negative interest rate policy is a benefit, but this is
not like the bubble economy of the '80s and '90s when buildings
were built regardless of demand," Mitsui Fudosan's Tenda said.
"We are starting new projects in response to demand. We are not
borrowing money and building things just because rates are low.
