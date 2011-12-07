TOKYO, Dec 8 Japanese bank lending rose
0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan
said on Thursday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 455.13
trillion yen.
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
rose 0.5 percent compared with the same month a year earlier,
the BOJ said.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised):
NOV OCT SEPT
Banks including shinkin: +0.2 -0.0 -0.3
Banks excluding shinkin: +0.2 +0.1 -0.3
Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.3 -8.7 -8.3
To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website