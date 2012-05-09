BRIEF-Thaihot Group to provide loan of up to 500 mln yuan to two property management units
* Says it plans to provide loan of up to 500 million yuan to its two property management units
TOKYO, May 10 Outstanding loans held by Japanese banks rose 0.3 percent in A pril from a year earlier, rising for a sixth month in a row, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. Loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.3 trillion yen ($5.77 trillion). Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 0.5 percent from the same month a year earlier. Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised): APRIL MAR FEB Banks including shinkin: +0.3 +0.8 +0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.4 +0.9 +0.8 Outstanding CP held by banks: +2.4 -7.0 +1.0 To view the full tables, go to
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 March 2017