TOKYO, May 10 Outstanding loans held by Japanese
banks rose 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the Bank of
Japan said on Friday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 467.028
trillion yen ($4.70 trillion).
For the background for this data, please see this PREVIEW
story.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised).
APRIL MAR FEB
Banks including shinkin: +1.7 +1.5* +1.5
Banks excluding shinkin: +2.1 +1.9 +1.8
* Denotes revised figures
To view the full tables, go to
here
($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)