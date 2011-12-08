TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 6.9 percent in October from the previous month, far more
than expected and down for the second straight month, data from
the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday, in a sign the euro zone
debt crisis, the ensuing global slowdown and a strong yen are
dampening corporate capital spending.
The fall in the core orders, which exclude those for ships
and electric power utilities, was much bigger than economists'
median forecast for a 0.5 percent decline and followed an 8.2
percent drop in September.
Details were as follows (economists' median forecast in
parentheses):
---------------------------------------------------------------
OCT SEPT AUG
Overall +3.2 -3.7 +6.5
Private (core) -6.9 (-0.5) -8.2 +11.0
Public +1.9 -1.0 -5.5
External +1.6 -21.7 +32.3
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overall -6.8 +0.7 -3.3
Private (core) +1.5 (+8.3) +9.8 +2.1
Public -12.0 -9.6 -15.8
External -15.6 -13.9 +10.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
OCT-DEC (f'cast) JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE
Overall +4.8 -6.0 -9.6
Private (core ) -3.8 +1.5 +2.5
Public +19.4 -4.5 +0.9
External -2.2 -5.3 -13.1
----------------------------------------------------------------
*Note: Core orders are private-sector and exclude those for
ships and electric power utilities.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)