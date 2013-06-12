* Core machinery orders -8.8 pct vs f'cast -8.5 pct
* Capex seen as a weak spot in 'Abenomics'
* Analysts see gradual pickup in capex as exports recover
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders
fell in April from the previous month, down for the first time
in three months as companies remain hesitant to boost capital
spending despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping stimulus
policies.
Cabinet Office data showed core machinery orders, a highly
volatile series regarded as a leading indicator of capital
spending, fell 8.8 percent, compared with a 8.5 percent decline
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
That followed a 14.2 percent increase in March, which was
the fastest pace of gain in comparable data going back to 2005.
Sluggish capital spending poses a challenge to Abe's efforts
to pull the world's third biggest economy out of nearly two
decades of deflation and stagnation, with the "Abenomics" policy
prescription of big spending and aggressive monetary easing.
"The yen has weakened somewhat, but companies are not
convinced that this will continue and that Japan's domestic
demand will pick up," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.
"This is not something that Abe can change easily with his
economic policies or with monetary easing. Abe is talking about
tax breaks, but this is not likely to be large enough to
stimulate capex."
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
volatile ships and electricity, fell 1.1 percent in April,
against economists' median forecast for a 4.8 percent fall.
The indicator comes a day after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off taking fresh
steps to calm bond market volatility, possibly judging that
recent market turbulence has yet to pose a significant risk to
the economy's recovery prospects.
Separate data from the BOJ showed Japanese wholesale prices
rose 0.6 percent in the year to May, matching the median
estimate and following a flat reading in the previous month.
Japan's economy grew at an annualised 4.1 percent rate in
the first quarter, better than that of the United States,
underlining a steady recovery on a pickup in global demand and
Abe's bold stimulus policies.
However, companies have been reluctant to increase spending
on plant and equipment. Revised GDP data showed on Monday that
corporate investment fell 0.3 percent from the previous
quarter, marking a fifth straight quarter of declines.
Still, analysts expect business investment to pick up
gradually as the economy continues to recover on the back of the
government's stimulus drive and a pickup in global demand.
Abe said this week that the government would decide on tax
cuts in autumn to encourage companies to boost capital spending,
saying that he would lay out the second part of his growth
strategy after an upper house election on July 21.
Abe made the announcement on tax cuts after his growth
strategy failed to impress investors seeking bolder reforms
including corporate tax cuts and higher labour mobility.