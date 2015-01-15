(Adds graphic on machinery orders)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's core machinery orders rose
less than expected in November, as renewed global growth
concerns appeared to temper corporate spending plans and cast
fresh doubts over how quickly the economy can recover from
recession.
Lacklustre business investment could also be a sign that
consumer demand is weak, which could make it difficult for the
Bank of Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
The 1.3 percent increase in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, lagged a 5.0 percent rise
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4
percent decline in October.
Japan's policymakers have said consumer spending, corporate
profits, capital expenditure and exports will underpin growth
this year. However, signs of a slowing global economy, plunging
oil prices and a sudden slide in copper prices underscore the
challenges to this scenario.
"Capital expenditure has been on the recovery path since the
summer last year, but now we are starting to see some signs of
caution," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
Weak capital expenditure could cast doubt on Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's argument that his mix of fiscal stimulus, monetary
easing and structural reforms is leading to a revival of Japan's
hollowed-out manufacturing sector.
After slipping into a recession in the third quarter, the
world's third-biggest economy has shown few signs of rebounding
strongly as domestic consumption has remained soft.
Offshore developments, including slowing growth in China -
Japan's major export market - also is casting doubt about the
strength of recovery.
"There are lingering concerns about domestic demand. Some
companies may also be worried about a slowdown in China," Tokuda
said.
Orders from manufacturers fell 7.0 percent in November,
faster than a 5.5 percent decline in the previous month, Cabinet
Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, tumbled 14.6 percent.
The median estimate was for a 5.8 percent annual decline.
The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery
orders, saying the recovery is showing signs of stalling.
Abe is hoping that corporate tax cuts starting next fiscal
year will encourage Japanese companies to bring manufacturing
capacity back home from overseas markets.
Many policymakers are also encouraged because other surveys
show companies plan to increase investment next fiscal year.
However, the tepid rise in machinery orders in November
suggests an acceleration in capital expenditure is far from
certain, especially also as a slowdown in China and weakness in
the euro zone tempers global growth.
