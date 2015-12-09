* Oct core machinery orders +10.7 pct m/m vs forecast -1.5
pct
* Big gains helped by one-off railway car orders -govt
official
* Core orders +10.3 pct yr/yr vs forecast +1.4 pct
* Abe piles pressure on firms to spend cash piles on
investment
* Policymakers count on capex, wages to drive virtuous
growth
(Adds analyst's quote, details)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly jumped in October by the most since March 2014,
government data showed on Wednesday, a strong resumption of
investment and helping ease concerns about weakness in capital
spending.
Cabinet Office data showed core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as a useful leading indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 10.7 percent in
October from the previous month, in bold contrast to the 1.5
percent drop forecast by analysts.
Wednesday's gain followed 7.5 percent growth in September,
which had been the first month-on-month increase in four months.
The data should offer some hope to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, who is piling pressure on companies to boost investment to
spur growth, as his "Abenomics" recipe of monetary and fiscal
stimulus and reform struggles for traction.
But uncertainty over the outlook may prevent capital
spending from accelerating. October's big gains were caused in
part by one-off orders, including railway cars.
"The data suggests effects from a global economic slowdown
are gradually easing," said Mitsumaru Kumagai, chief economist
at Daiwa Institute of Research.
"We expect machinery orders to stay largely flat ahead.
Exports and output remain sluggish, reflecting the global
slowdown, so we must bear in mind the possibility that
export-related firms may grow cautious about capital
expenditure."
The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are showing a pick-up.
A Cabinet Office official noted, however, that October's
big gains may not be sustained because the number of industries
that saw orders rising was not broadening out.
By sector, manufactures' orders rose 14.5 percent in
October, up for the first time in five months, led by boilers,
turbines and engines. Non-manufacturers' orders grew 10.7
percent, up for two months in a row, helped by the railway cars.
Orders from outside Japan, which are not counted as core
orders, jumped 41.6 percent, thanks to some big-ticket items.
The reading came on the heels of data out on Tuesday that
showed Japan's economy dodged recession in the third quarter
when the initial estimate of a contraction was revised to an
expansion due to an upward revision of capital spending and
inventory building.
Japan's biggest business lobby has said capital expenditure
could surge over the next three years, prompting the government
to hint at cutting corporate tax to below 30 percent next fiscal
year.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)