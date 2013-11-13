* Core machinery orders -2.1 pct m/m vs f'cast -1.4 pct
* Firms see Q4 core orders down 2.1 pct qtr/qtr
* Recovery in capex needed for sustained economic growth
* BOJ Miyao says somewhat more mindful of downside risks
* BOJ won't rule out any step should it ease again - Miyao
(Adds BOJ Miyao's quotes from briefing)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO/MATSUMOTO, Japan, Nov 13 Japan's core
machinery orders fell more than expected and a central banker
warned of headwinds from soft overseas growth, underscoring the
difficulties of sustaining the economic recovery Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies generated.
Board member Ryuzo Miyao stressed the Bank of Japan's
readiness to loosen monetary policy again should the global
economy and domestic wages fail to pick up, forcing a change to
the central bank's upbeat economic forecasts.
"I see risks somewhat tilted toward the downside for both
the economy and prices," said Miyao, who is among those in the
nine-member board relatively pessimistic about the outlook.
"If the BOJ were to act again, it won't rule out any policy
steps in advance," he told a news conference on Wednesday after
meeting with business leaders in Matsumoto, northwestern Japan.
Miyao's comments came after data showed core machinery
orders, a volatile series regarded as a leading indicator of
capital expenditure, fell 2.1 percent in September, more than a
median market forecast for a 1.4 percent drop.
Firms surveyed by the government forecast that core orders
would fall 2.1 percent in the final three months of 2013 after
two straight quarters of increases, suggesting that business
investment remains the weak link in keeping the economy afloat.
Sluggish capital spending is a source of concern for Abe,
who needs a pick-up in business investment to help drive a
sustained recovery in the economy after 15 years of deflation.
Still, the government stuck to its assessment that machinery
orders are picking up, and analysts said capital spending still
seemed on track for a gradual recovery.
"Companies seem hesitant to boost capital spending due to
uncertainty over overseas economies, and domestic conditions
after a sales-tax hike next April," said Takeshi Minami, chief
economist at Norinchukin Research Institute in Tokyo.
"As such, capital spending is on track for a recovery but it
is unlikely to pick up the pace of recovery for the time being,"
he said.
MORE PESSIMISTS AT BOJ
Japan's economic growth has so far outpaced other G7 nations
this year, thanks in part to the central bank's aggressive
monetary easing in April that boosted household spending and
weakened the yen, benefitting exports.
Data due on Thursday is forecast to show growth likely
slowed in July-September, but it is seen accelerating again as
consumers lift their spending before the sales tax doubles in
April.
Having offered a massive stimulus just seven months ago, the
BOJ is in no mood to ease again unless a severe shock threatens
its long-term growth forecasts. The government isn't applying
pressure for more action now and many analysts expect the BOJ to
hold pat at least until well into next year.
But some analysts believe the BOJ may be forced to expand
stimulus again if exports do not pick up in time to make up for
a slump in consumption after next year's sales tax hike, or if
inflation does not accelerate quickly enough.
"We must be mindful of the possibility that global and U.S.
economic recoveries may be delayed depending on how U.S. fiscal
problems play out," Miyao told business leaders in Matsumoto.
He also warned of the risk that the coming sales tax hike
may hit the economy harder than expected as households spend
less, which in turn could slow the pace of price rises.
For now, the BOJ expects the economy to overcome such risks.
In a twice-yearly outlook report released last month, it revised
up its economic growth forecast and projected that Japan will
make steady progress toward meeting the bank's 2 percent
inflation goal in two years.
But two of the nine board members dissented against the
two-year timeframe for achieving the price target, while another
voted against the report, calling for more emphasis on downside
risks to the outlook.
Miyao's remarks on Wednesday add to such voices of caution
over the BOJ's rosy outlook, underscoring a rift within the
board over the bank's price target, criticised by many analysts
as being too ambitious.
However, Miyao maintained the view that Japan's economy is
recovering moderately driven by strength in consumption, which
will help accelerate inflation as companies feel more confident
about passing along higher costs to consumers.
"The recovery in personal consumption and non-manufacturers
may broadly push up prices, as they affect a wide sector of the
economy," he said.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy on hold since offering an
intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to
accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years by
doubling base money via aggressive asset purchases.
