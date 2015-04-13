* Feb core orders -0.4 pct m/m vs forecast -2.8 pct; +5.9
pct y/y
* Machinery orders are seen in gradual pickup trend
* Capital spending, wage gains essential to fuel economic
growth
* Japan Inc, wary of outlook, cautious about boosting
spending
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 13 Japan's core machinery orders
fell for a second straight month in February in a sign that
business investment remains soft, and analysts say the
smaller-than-expected decline won't necessarily allow
policymakers to relax given an uncertain economic outlook.
The 0.4 percent monthly fall in core machinery orders, a
highly volatile data series, came as a recent run of weak
indicators raised doubts about a sustainable economic rebound
following a recession last year.
However, the figure released by the Cabinet Office on Monday
was better than economists' median estimate of a 2.8 percent
decline and followed a 1.7 percent drop in January.
Analysts say the decline in core orders, regarded as an
indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months,
was a reaction to a 8.3 percent gain in December, and expect
them to mark a third straight quarterly gain in January-March.
"The figure was not bad at all as it points to growth in
core orders in the first quarter," said Koya Miyamae, senior
economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But given weakening exports and private consumption, the
pace of pickup will likely slow from April."
A soft demand outlook will be a worry for the Bank of Japan,
which last week kept its massive stimulus programme intact and
shrugged off speculation of near-term fresh stimulus, even as
inflation ground to a halt and growth stalled two years into its
radical experiment to revive the economy.
Some expect the chance of BOJ action on April 30, when it
issues new long-term forecasts that may lead to a cut in its
rosy price projections.
Still, many economists see the BOJ further expanding
stimulus in the second half, likely in October, giving itself
more time to review the inflation outlook.
Policymakers are counting on higher capital spending driving
a virtuous cycle of sustainable economic growth via increases in
jobs and wages, and strong private consumption.
But weak capital spending plans for the new fiscal year that
began on April 1, seen in the BOJ's key tankan survey, suggests
that business investments may remain slow to recover from a
slump after the sales tax hike last year.
Despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call to splurge,
Japanese firms - from Toyota Motor to Daikin
Industries' - remain cautious about boosting new
spending on factories and equipment.
The Cabinet Office stuck to its view that machinery orders
are on a gradual pickup trend.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)